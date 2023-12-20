The Auburn Tigers (9-2) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (11-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Neville Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars' 76.4 points per game are 24.9 more points than the 51.5 the Tigers allow.
  • Washington State has put together an 11-1 record in games it scores more than 51.5 points.
  • Auburn has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.4 points.
  • The 69.3 points per game the Tigers score are 13.9 more points than the Cougars give up (55.4).
  • When Auburn puts up more than 55.4 points, it is 9-0.
  • Washington State has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 69.3 points.
  • The Tigers shoot 42.4% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Cougars concede defensively.
  • The Cougars make 47.6% of their shots from the field, 13.9% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Auburn Leaders

  • Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
  • Taylen Collins: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.0 FG%
  • Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.1 FG%
  • JaMya Mingo-Young: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Sydney Shaw: 8.7 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Little Rock W 58-45 Jack Stephens Center
12/13/2023 Alabama State W 94-37 Neville Arena
12/16/2023 Norfolk State W 67-39 Neville Arena
12/20/2023 Washington State - Neville Arena
12/31/2023 North Alabama - Neville Arena
1/4/2024 Tennessee - Neville Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.