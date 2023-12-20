The Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Foster Auditorium. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network +

Alabama vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison

  • The Dolphins' 68.0 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 52.9 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.
  • Jacksonville has put together a 4-7 record in games it scores more than 52.9 points.
  • Alabama is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 68.0 points.
  • The 74.8 points per game the Crimson Tide average are just 0.8 more points than the Dolphins give up (74.0).
  • Alabama has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 74.0 points.
  • Jacksonville has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.
  • The Crimson Tide shoot 45.5% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Dolphins allow defensively.
  • The Dolphins make 41.8% of their shots from the field, 5.5% higher than the Crimson Tide's defensive field-goal percentage.

Alabama Leaders

  • Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 53.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)
  • Aaliyah Nye: 13.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 43.0 3PT% (43-for-100)
  • Essence Cody: 9.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 45.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Jessica Timmons: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.7 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)
  • Loyal McQueen: 9.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 SFA W 74-69 Foster Auditorium
12/10/2023 Samford W 69-39 Foster Auditorium
12/17/2023 UL Monroe W 70-54 Foster Auditorium
12/20/2023 Jacksonville - Foster Auditorium
12/31/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Foster Auditorium
1/4/2024 Ole Miss - Foster Auditorium

