The Alabama State Hornets (0-9) will attempt to snap a nine-game losing skid when visiting the Florida State Seminoles (8-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Alabama State vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Hornets average 22.1 fewer points per game (47.9) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (70.0).

The Seminoles score 83.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 88.8 the Hornets allow.

Florida State has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 88.8 points.

Alabama State is 0-2 when giving up fewer than 83.2 points.

The Seminoles are making 42.2% of their shots from the field, 6.8% lower than the Hornets concede to opponents (49.0%).

Alabama State Leaders

Cordasia Harris: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 55.6 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 55.6 FG% Shmya Ward: 10.3 PTS, 44.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 44.4 FG% Dakiyah Sanders: 2.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

2.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Whitney Dunn: 7.0 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

7.0 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Che'Mya Carouthers: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

