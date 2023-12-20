Wednesday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2) and Jacksonville Dolphins (4-7) at Foster Auditorium has a projected final score of 82-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Alabama, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Crimson Tide secured a 70-54 win over UL Monroe.

Alabama vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Alabama vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 82, Jacksonville 54

Other SEC Predictions

Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Crimson Tide registered their signature win of the season on November 24, when they took down the Louisville Cardinals, who rank No. 18 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 78-73.

The Crimson Tide have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Crimson Tide are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Alabama has six wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

78-73 over Louisville (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 24

70-41 at home over South Florida (No. 123) on November 16

74-69 at home over SFA (No. 126) on December 9

70-54 at home over UL Monroe (No. 129) on December 17

72-47 over Liberty (No. 170) on November 26

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 53.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 53.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43) Aaliyah Nye: 13.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 43 3PT% (43-for-100)

13.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 43 3PT% (43-for-100) Essence Cody: 9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 45.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 45.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Jessica Timmons: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.7 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.7 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Loyal McQueen: 9.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide's +284 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.8 points per game (76th in college basketball) while giving up 52.9 per contest (19th in college basketball).

