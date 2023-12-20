The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) welcome in the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) after victories in seven home games in a row. It tips at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Alabama vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 40.7% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Alabama has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.7% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 43rd.

The Crimson Tide's 92.1 points per game are 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats allow.

When it scores more than 67 points, Alabama is 6-4.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.7.

In 2022-23, the Crimson Tide conceded four fewer points per game at home (65) than away (69).

Beyond the arc, Alabama drained fewer trifectas away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) as well.

