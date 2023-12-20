As we enter the college football bowl season, which team is on top of the AAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. SMU

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 10-2

11-2 | 10-2 Odds to Win AAC: +150

+150 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 115th

115th Last Game: W 26-14 vs Tulane

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: BYE

2. Memphis

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

9-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win AAC: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 106th

106th Last Game: W 45-21 vs Temple

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: BYE

3. Tulane

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 10-2

11-2 | 10-2 Odds to Win AAC: +165

+165 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th

100th Last Game: L 26-14 vs SMU

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: BYE

4. UTSA

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 8-4

8-4 | 8-4 Odds to Win AAC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 126th

126th Last Game: L 29-16 vs Tulane

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: BYE

5. Rice

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 101st

101st Last Game: W 24-21 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: BYE

6. North Texas

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-7 | 4-7 Odds to Win AAC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 118th

118th Last Game: W 45-42 vs UAB

7. South Florida

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 48-14 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: BYE

8. Navy

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 110th

110th Last Game: L 59-14 vs SMU

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Army

Army Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

9. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 114th

114th Last Game: L 24-21 vs Rice

10. East Carolina

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-10 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: L 29-27 vs Tulsa

11. Tulsa

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 90th

90th Last Game: W 29-27 vs East Carolina

12. UAB

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 103rd

103rd Last Game: L 45-42 vs North Texas

13. Charlotte

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: L 48-14 vs South Florida

14. Temple

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 109th

109th Last Game: L 45-21 vs Memphis

