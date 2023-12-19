Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Walker County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fayette County High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florence High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Curry High School at Corner High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Dora, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norcross High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.