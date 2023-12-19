Troy vs. Ole Miss December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) face the Troy Trojans (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.
Troy vs. Ole Miss Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Troy Players to Watch
- Allen Flanigan: 18 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Matthew Murrell: 16 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaylen Murray: 15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaemyn Brakefield: 7.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Jamarion Sharp: 4.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
Ole Miss Players to Watch
Troy vs. Ole Miss Stat Comparison
|Ole Miss Rank
|Ole Miss AVG
|Troy AVG
|Troy Rank
|208th
|73.8
|Points Scored
|84.8
|27th
|81st
|66.5
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|142nd
|242nd
|31.9
|Rebounds
|38.9
|22nd
|250th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|13.8
|9th
|228th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|8.8
|73rd
|52nd
|16.1
|Assists
|15.1
|88th
|57th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|14.9
|343rd
