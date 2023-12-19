The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) face the Troy Trojans (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.

Troy vs. Ole Miss Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Troy Players to Watch

Allen Flanigan: 18 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

18 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Matthew Murrell: 16 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

16 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaylen Murray: 15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaemyn Brakefield: 7.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK Jamarion Sharp: 4.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Troy vs. Ole Miss Stat Comparison

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG Troy AVG Troy Rank 208th 73.8 Points Scored 84.8 27th 81st 66.5 Points Allowed 69.3 142nd 242nd 31.9 Rebounds 38.9 22nd 250th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 13.8 9th 228th 6.9 3pt Made 8.8 73rd 52nd 16.1 Assists 15.1 88th 57th 10.1 Turnovers 14.9 343rd

