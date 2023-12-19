Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Shelby County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lausanne Collegiate School at Paul W. Bryant High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Helena High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Helena, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Schools of Alabama at Vincent Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Vincent, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
