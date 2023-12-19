The Valparaiso Beacons (4-7) are underdogs (+9.5) as they attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Samford Bulldogs (9-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 155.5.

Samford vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -9.5 155.5

Samford Betting Records & Stats

Samford's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 155.5 points five times.

The average point total in Samford's contests this year is 168.7, 13.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs are 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Samford has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Bulldogs have entered three games this season favored by -500 or more, and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Samford has a 83.3% chance to win.

Samford vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 5 55.6% 91.5 158.8 77.2 146.6 153.3 Valparaiso 0 0% 67.3 158.8 69.4 146.6 143.3

Additional Samford Insights & Trends

The 91.5 points per game the Bulldogs record are 22.1 more points than the Beacons give up (69.4).

Samford is 4-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Samford vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 4-5-0 2-3 6-3-0 Valparaiso 6-4-0 3-1 2-8-0

Samford vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Samford Valparaiso 13-3 Home Record 8-7 8-7 Away Record 2-12 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

