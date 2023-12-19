The Valparaiso Beacons (4-4) will play the Samford Bulldogs (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Samford vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Samford Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Stafford: 18.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cooper Schwieger: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Jaxon Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Darius DeAveiro: 5.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Ola Ajiboye: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Samford vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG Samford AVG Samford Rank
265th 70.1 Points Scored 87.8 13th
158th 69.8 Points Allowed 73.9 245th
151st 34 Rebounds 34.8 117th
158th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 10.7 79th
229th 6.9 3pt Made 10 20th
254th 12.1 Assists 19.7 8th
76th 10.4 Turnovers 13.8 310th

