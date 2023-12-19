Samford vs. Valparaiso December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-4) will play the Samford Bulldogs (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Samford vs. Valparaiso Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Samford Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stafford: 18.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cooper Schwieger: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jaxon Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Darius DeAveiro: 5.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Ola Ajiboye: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
Samford vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison
|Valparaiso Rank
|Valparaiso AVG
|Samford AVG
|Samford Rank
|265th
|70.1
|Points Scored
|87.8
|13th
|158th
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|245th
|151st
|34
|Rebounds
|34.8
|117th
|158th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|79th
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|10
|20th
|254th
|12.1
|Assists
|19.7
|8th
|76th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|13.8
|310th
