Tuesday's game that pits the Samford Bulldogs (7-4) against the North Alabama Lions (3-7) at Pete Hanna Center has a projected final score of 70-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Samford, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 19.

In their last time out, the Bulldogs lost 68-54 to Arkansas on Saturday.

Samford vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Samford vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 70, North Alabama 60

Other SoCon Predictions

Samford Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs took down the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears in a 65-62 win on November 11. It was their best victory of the season.

Samford has three losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Samford 2023-24 Best Wins

65-62 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 188) on November 11

65-61 on the road over Troy (No. 235) on November 14

65-51 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 282) on December 3

57-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 309) on November 30

69-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 354) on November 18

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.8 BLK, 44.6 FG%

8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.8 BLK, 44.6 FG% Carly Heidger: 8.4 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

8.4 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Masyn Marchbanks: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (24-for-53)

11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.3 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (24-for-53) Sadie Stetson: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (27-for-54)

9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (27-for-54) Lexie Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)

Samford Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 60 points per game (276th in college basketball) while giving up 57.5 per contest (68th in college basketball). They have a +27 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game.

