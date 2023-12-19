The Nashville Predators (18-13, riding a four-game winning streak) host the Vancouver Canucks (21-9-2) at Bridgestone Arena. The game on Tuesday, December 19 begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-110) Canucks (-110) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won eight of their 12 games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Nashville has a 12-4 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Predators a 52.4% chance to win.

Nashville and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 18 of 31 games this season.

Predators vs Canucks Additional Info

Predators vs. Canucks Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 98 (11th) Goals 120 (1st) 94 (15th) Goals Allowed 78 (3rd) 24 (8th) Power Play Goals 29 (2nd) 24 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (23rd)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 7-3-0 overall.

Nashville went over in four of its last 10 contests.

The average amount of goals in the Predators' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In the past 10 games, the Predators have scored one fewer goal per game than their season average.

The Predators' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 98 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Predators have allowed 94 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 15th in league play.

Their goal differential (+4) ranks them 14th in the NHL.

