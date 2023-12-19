The Nashville Predators' Roman Josi and the Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Canucks Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville's leading contributors (36 points), via registered 16 goals and 20 assists.

Josi is another key contributor for Nashville, with 27 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding 20 assists.

Ryan O'Reilly's total of 26 points is via 13 goals and 13 assists.

Kevin Lankinen's record is 4-3-0. He has given up 27 goals (3.28 goals against average) and racked up 233 saves.

Canucks Players to Watch

J.T. Miller's 15 goals and 30 assists in 32 matchups give him 45 points on the season.

Hughes' 39 points this season, including nine goals and 30 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Vancouver.

This season, Elias Pettersson has scored 12 goals and contributed 27 assists for Vancouver, giving him a point total of 39.

In the crease, Casey DeSmith has a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league), with 261 total saves, while giving up 23 goals (2.5 goals against average). He has put up a 5-2-2 record between the posts for Vancouver this season.

Predators vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 16th 3.16 Goals Scored 3.75 1st 12th 3.03 Goals Allowed 2.44 2nd 22nd 30.1 Shots 28 28th 17th 30.8 Shots Allowed 29.9 14th 16th 21.24% Power Play % 25.44% 6th 23rd 76.24% Penalty Kill % 76% 24th

