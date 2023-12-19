The Nashville Predators (18-13) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host an expected tight matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (21-9-2), who have -110 odds, on Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Canucks Betting Trends

Vancouver has played 21 games this season with over 6 goals.

The Predators have won 66.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (8-4).

The Canucks have been made the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

Nashville is 12-4 when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Vancouver has a record of 9-7 in games when bookmakers list the team at -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 4-6-0 6.2 2.80 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.80 2.70 7 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 7-3 4-6-0 6.5 3.20 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.20 2.20 5 14.7% Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.