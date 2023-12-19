Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
In Marion County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamilton High School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
