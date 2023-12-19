We have high school basketball action in Limestone County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Athens High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 19

4:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Athens, AL

Athens, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Clements High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 19

6:15 PM CT on December 19 Location: Athens, AL

Athens, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterloo High School at Athens Bible School