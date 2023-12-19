Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Lauderdale County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waterloo High School at Athens Bible School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
