LaLiga Anytime Goal Scorer Prop Bets & Odds in the US Today, December 19
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
With three matches on the LaLiga card Tuesday, you have plenty of chances to place an anytime goal scorer bet. See below for the odds on players from each match.
Top LaLiga Goal Scorer Odds Today
Memphis Depay, Atletico Madrid (+100)
- Opponent: Getafe CF
- Games Played: 8
- Goals: 2
Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid (+115)
- Opponent: Getafe CF
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 9
Angel Correa, Atletico Madrid (+150)
- Opponent: Getafe CF
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 4
Rayane Belid, Atletico Madrid (+160)
- Opponent: Getafe CF
Youssef En-Nesyri, Sevilla FC (+170)
- Opponent: Granada CF
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 5
Rafa Mir, Sevilla FC (+185)
- Opponent: Granada CF
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 1
Myrto Uzuni, Granada CF (+210)
- Opponent: Sevilla FC
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 5
Lucas Boye, Granada CF (+225)
- Opponent: Sevilla FC
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 3
Ibrahima Sow, Sevilla FC (+240)
- Opponent: Granada CF
Hugo Duro, Valencia CF (+240)
- Opponent: Rayo Vallecano
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 7
Bryan Zaragoza Martinez, Granada CF (+250)
- Opponent: Sevilla FC
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 5
Raul De Tomas, Rayo Vallecano (+260)
- Opponent: Valencia CF
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 0
Lucas Ocampos, Sevilla FC (+275)
- Opponent: Granada CF
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 1
Falcao, Rayo Vallecano (+275)
- Opponent: Valencia CF
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 1
Famara Diedhiou, Granada CF (+280)
- Opponent: Sevilla FC
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 0
Today's LaLiga Games
|Matchup
|Kick-off
|TV Channel
|Valencia CF @ Rayo Vallecano
|1:00 PM, ET
Watch on ESPN+!
|Sevilla FC @ Granada CF
|3:30 PM, ET
Watch on ESPN+!
|Getafe CF @ Atletico Madrid
|3:30 PM, ET
Watch on ESPN+!
