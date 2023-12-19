The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Jefferson County, Alabama today, we've got the information.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gadsden City High School at Shades Valley High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 18

12:00 AM CT on December 18 Location: Irondale, AL

Irondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayette County High School at Huffman High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 19

12:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Shades Valley High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 19

2:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Irondale, AL

Irondale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fultondale High School at Hayden High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 19

2:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Hayden, AL

Hayden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Daphne High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 19

3:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Daphne, AL

Daphne, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Mountain High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 19

4:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Shades Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19

6:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Irondale, AL

Irondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Myers Park High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Ramsay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cornerstone Schools of Alabama at Vincent Middle-High School