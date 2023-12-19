Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Houston County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Providence Christian School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmanuel Christian School at Slocomb High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Slocomb, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston County High School at Samson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Samson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Percy Julian High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
