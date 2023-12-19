Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Geneva County, Alabama. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Emmanuel Christian School at Slocomb High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19

5:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Slocomb, AL

Slocomb, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston County High School at Samson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Samson, AL

Samson, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Slocomb High School