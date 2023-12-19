Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Coffee County, Alabama today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

G.W. Long High School at Zion Chapel High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 19

2:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Jack, AL

Jack, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Opp High School at Elba High School