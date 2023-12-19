Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Coffee County, Alabama today? We have the information below.
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
G.W. Long High School at Zion Chapel High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Jack, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opp High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Elba, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
