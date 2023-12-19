Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (12-14) are 5.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (20-5) Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Chase Center. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BOS. The point total for the matchup is 231.5.

Celtics vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 231.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 231.5 points in 10 of 25 games this season.

The average total in Boston's games this season is 226.2, 5.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics are 13-12-0 ATS this season.

Boston has won 19, or 79.2%, of the 24 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Boston has won 18 of its 19 games, or 94.7%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State has played 14 games this season that ended with a point total above 231.5 points.

Golden State has a 231.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, equal to this game's point total.

Golden State has a 10-16-0 record against the spread this season.

The Warriors have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (18.2%) in those games.

Golden State has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +185.

Golden State has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Celtics vs Warriors Additional Info

Celtics vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 10 40% 117.6 233.5 108.5 224.2 226.5 Warriors 14 53.8% 115.9 233.5 115.7 224.2 228.7

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have hit the over five times.

Against the spread, Boston has played better when playing at home, covering nine times in 14 home games, and four times in 11 road games.

The Celtics record 117.6 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 115.7 the Warriors give up.

Boston has a 9-6 record against the spread and a 14-1 record overall when scoring more than 115.7 points.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

Golden State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.

The Warriors have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

This season, Golden State is 2-10-0 at home against the spread (.167 winning percentage). On the road, it is 8-6-0 ATS (.571).

The Warriors' 115.9 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 108.5 the Celtics give up.

Golden State is 8-12 against the spread and 10-10 overall when it scores more than 108.5 points.

Celtics vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Celtics and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 13-12 11-9 12-13 Warriors 10-16 1-0 15-11

Celtics vs. Warriors Point Insights

Celtics Warriors 117.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 9-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-12 14-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-10 108.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.7 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 12-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-9 17-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-6

