Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Blount County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fultondale High School at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Hayden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oneonta High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
