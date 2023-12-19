The Alabama State Hornets (4-4) will meet the USC Trojans (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Alabama State vs. USC Game Information

Alabama State Players to Watch

Antonio Madlock: 15.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK CJ Hines: 12.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Sean Smith: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jasteven Walker: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Amarr Knox: 6.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Alabama State vs. USC Stat Comparison

Alabama State Rank Alabama State AVG USC AVG USC Rank 134th 77.1 Points Scored 78.9 105th 272nd 75.3 Points Allowed 71.3 191st 26th 38.4 Rebounds 32.9 195th 24th 12.4 Off. Rebounds 9.0 191st 121st 8.1 3pt Made 8.3 105th 196th 13.0 Assists 14.5 120th 85th 10.5 Turnovers 12.8 249th

