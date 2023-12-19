The Florida International Panthers (6-5) hit the court against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Alabama A&M vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 60.8 points per game are just 3.3 fewer points than the 64.1 the Panthers give up.

When it scores more than 64.1 points, Alabama A&M is 3-0.

Florida International is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 60.8 points.

The Panthers average 12.4 more points per game (70.4) than the Bulldogs allow (58).

When Florida International puts up more than 58 points, it is 5-3.

Alabama A&M has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 70.4 points.

The Panthers are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (38.9%).

The Bulldogs shoot 40.7% from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Panthers allow.

Alabama A&M Leaders

Amiah Simmons: 13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.1 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.1 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Kaylah Turner: 12.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

12.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Alisha Wilson: 9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 60.3 FG%

9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 60.3 FG% Darian Burgin: 9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.8 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

9.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.8 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Asianae Nicholson: 3.6 PTS, 39.4 FG%

