The Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Paycom Center as big, 10.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 120 - Grizzlies 106

Grizzlies vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 10.5)

Thunder (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-14.5)

Thunder (-14.5) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.1

The Grizzlies (9-15-0 ATS) have covered the spread 70.8% of the time, 33.3% less often than the Thunder (17-7-0) this season.

Oklahoma City and Memphis cover the same percentage of spreads this year (100%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Monday's line (Thunder as favorites by 10.5 or more and Grizz as underdogs by 10.5 or more).

Memphis and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 41.7% of the time this season (10 out of 24). That's less often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (14 out of 24).

The Thunder have a .769 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-3) this season, better than the .133 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (2-13).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Grizzlies are worst in the league offensively (106.0 points scored per game) and 11th on defense (112.3 points conceded).

On the boards, Memphis is 24th in the league in rebounds (42.0 per game). It is fifth-worst in rebounds conceded (45.8 per game).

With 23.8 assists per game, the Grizzlies are third-worst in the league.

In 2023-24, Memphis is 19th in the league in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (15.3).

Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.2%.

