Monday's contest that pits the Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) versus the South Alabama Jaguars (7-3) at Mitchell Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-58 in favor of Ole Miss, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 18.

Last time out, the Jaguars won on Friday 67-60 over SE Louisiana.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Alabama vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Alabama vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 68, South Alabama 58

Other Sun Belt Predictions

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Jaguars beat the SE Louisiana Lions 67-60 on December 15.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

67-60 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 175) on December 15

62-53 on the road over Denver (No. 260) on November 25

80-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 299) on November 29

68-65 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 304) on December 8

77-55 at home over Central Michigan (No. 351) on November 9

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 12.4 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)

12.4 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54) Zena Elias: 9.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.9 FG%

9.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.9 FG% Jordan Rosier: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47) Rachel Leggett: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Michiyah Simmons: 10.1 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars are outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.6 points per game (143rd in college basketball) and give up 62.8 per contest (155th in college basketball).

The Jaguars are putting up 76.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 60.5 points per contest.

In home games, South Alabama is ceding 5.1 fewer points per game (59.4) than in road games (64.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.