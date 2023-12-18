We have high school basketball competition in Shelby County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Helena High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 18

10:00 AM CT on December 18 Location: Helena, AL

Helena, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Helena High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 18

12:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Helena, AL

Helena, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Helena High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 18

2:00 PM CT on December 18 Location: Helena, AL

Helena, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18

7:00 PM CT on December 18 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Shelby County High School