Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Shelby County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Helena High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 18
- Location: Helena, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Helena, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Helena, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Shelby County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
