Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Randolph County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Randolph County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodland High School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
