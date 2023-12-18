The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) will try to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Tarleton State Texans (8-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Tarleton State Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks are shooting 43.6% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42% the Texans' opponents have shot this season.
  • Jacksonville State is 4-3 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Texans sit at 29th.
  • The Gamecocks put up an average of 66.7 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 62.6 the Texans give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 62.6 points, Jacksonville State is 4-2.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Jacksonville State is averaging 5.8 more points per game at home (69.6) than on the road (63.8).
  • At home the Gamecocks are allowing 58 points per game, nine fewer points than they are on the road (67).
  • Beyond the arc, Jacksonville State knocks down more triples away (5.6 per game) than at home (5), and shoots a higher percentage away (32.6%) than at home (28.4%).

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 East Tennessee State L 61-59 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/8/2023 UIC L 55-49 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-60 Kohl Center
12/18/2023 @ Tarleton State - Wisdom Gym
12/21/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
12/28/2023 Fort Valley State - Pete Mathews Coliseum

