The Atlanta Hawks (9-10) go head to head with the Detroit Pistons (2-18) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSDET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSDET

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young puts up 27.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists per contest, shooting 40.9% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dejounte Murray posts 20.4 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Clint Capela puts up 10.6 points, 10.1 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in NBA).

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 15.7 points, 3.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Saddiq Bey averages 12.4 points, 1.2 assists and 5.8 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Cade Cunningham gives the Pistons 22.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 10.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He's draining 46.1% of his shots from the field.

The Pistons are getting 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart this year.

Killian Hayes gives the Pistons 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while averaging 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren gets the Pistons 12.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while putting up 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Hawks Pistons 123.2 Points Avg. 109.2 122.8 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 47.2% Field Goal % 46.2% 37.2% Three Point % 34.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.