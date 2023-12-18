How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) on December 18, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Grizzlies vs Thunder Additional Info
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.
- Memphis has put together a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.3% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 29th.
- The Grizzlies' 106 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 113.6 the Thunder give up.
- Memphis has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies average 103.7 points per game at home, 4.6 fewer points than away (108.3). On defense they allow 112.6 per game, 0.6 more than away (112).
- Memphis gives up 112.6 points per game at home, and 112 away.
- At home the Grizzlies are picking up 23.3 assists per game, 1.1 less than away (24.4).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Ankle
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Knee
|Bismack Biyombo
|Questionable
|Back
|Derrick Rose
|Out
|Hamstring
