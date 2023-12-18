Grizzlies vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is set at 228.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-10.5
|228.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has combined with its opponent to score more than 228.5 points in six of 24 games this season.
- Memphis' games this season have had an average of 218.3 points, 10.2 fewer points than this game's total.
- Memphis is 9-15-0 ATS this year.
- The Grizzlies have been victorious in two, or 13.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Memphis has not won as an underdog of +375 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Memphis has an implied victory probability of 21.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Grizzlies vs Thunder Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|13
|54.2%
|120.4
|226.4
|113.6
|225.9
|231.1
|Grizzlies
|6
|25%
|106
|226.4
|112.3
|225.9
|221.2
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has gone 3-7 over its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- The Grizzlies have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Memphis has a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 3-9-0 record) than on the road (.500, 6-6-0).
- The Grizzlies' 106 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 113.6 the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Memphis has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 2-1 overall record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|9-15
|1-0
|10-14
|Thunder
|17-7
|2-0
|14-10
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Thunder
|106
|120.4
|30
|5
|2-1
|14-3
|2-1
|14-3
|112.3
|113.6
|11
|13
|9-10
|6-1
|6-13
|6-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.