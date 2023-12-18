Grizzlies vs. Thunder December 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) clash with the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and BSSE.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games
- December 15 at home vs the Rockets
- December 13 at the Rockets
- December 11 at home vs the Mavericks
- December 8 at home vs the Timberwolves
- December 6 at the Pistons
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Desmond Bane gets the Grizzlies 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He's making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 28.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
- The Grizzlies are receiving 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Santi Aldama this season.
- The Grizzlies are receiving 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from David Roddy this year.
- The Grizzlies are getting 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo this year.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 29.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.4 steals (first in league) and 0.9 blocks.
- Chet Holmgren posts 17.6 points, 8 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.2 blocks (fifth in NBA).
- Josh Giddey puts up 12 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jalen Williams puts up 17.6 points, 4.1 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the field and 36% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Luguentz Dort averages 10.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.1 boards.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Stat Comparison
|Thunder
|Grizzlies
|119.7
|Points Avg.
|105.9
|111.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.9
|49.2%
|Field Goal %
|43.1%
|40.2%
|Three Point %
|32.6%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.