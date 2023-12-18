Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Etowah County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gadsden City High School at Hazel Green High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Hazel Green, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas High School at Southside-Gadsden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Southside, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
