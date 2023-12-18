Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Escambia County, Alabama, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Escambia County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Red Level High School at W.S. Neal High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: East Brewton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
