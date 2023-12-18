Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Elmore County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saint James School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.