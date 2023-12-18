Dejounte Murray's Atlanta Hawks face the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In a 127-119 loss to the Cavaliers (his previous game) Murray put up 21 points and six assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Murray's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.0 18.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.5 Assists 5.5 5.5 5.0 PRA -- 29.9 28 PR -- 24.4 23 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.0



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Murray has made 7.6 shots per game, which accounts for 17.3% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.2 threes per game, or 15.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 104.9 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Conceding 120.4 points per game, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Pistons have allowed 43.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the league.

The Pistons are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.5 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons have conceded 11.5 makes per game, seventh in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 37 32 5 10 1 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.