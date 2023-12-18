Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Dale County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Zion Chapel High School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Ariton, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottonwood High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Ozark, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
