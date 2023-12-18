If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Blount County, Alabama today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Appalachian High School at Talladega County Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18

7:00 PM CT on December 18 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18

7:00 PM CT on December 18 Location: Cleveland, AL

Cleveland, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeastern High School at Jackson-Olin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18

7:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayden High School at Ramsay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18

7:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt Pleasant Christian School at Trinity Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18

7:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

J B Pennington High School at Locust Fork High School