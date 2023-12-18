The Chicago State Cougars (0-13) play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Alabama A&M vs. Chicago State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Josie Hill: 7.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.6 BLK Jacia Cunningham: 13.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Tae'lor Willard: 9.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Taylor Norris: 5.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Evangelina Parrish: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Chicago State Players to Watch

