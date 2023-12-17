The Troy Trojans (1-6) travel to face the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

The Trojans average 7.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Cyclones give up to opponents (64.1).

When it scores more than 64.1 points, Troy is 1-5.

Iowa State's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.7 points.

The Cyclones put up 6.4 fewer points per game (74.7) than the Trojans give up (81.1).

Iowa State is 4-0 when scoring more than 81.1 points.

Troy is 1-2 when giving up fewer than 74.7 points.

This year the Cyclones are shooting 46.6% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Trojans concede.

Troy Leaders

Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.7 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.7 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Shaulana Wagner: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%

11.9 PTS, 40.8 FG% Nia Daniel: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.5 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.5 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Zay Dyer: 6.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%

Troy Schedule