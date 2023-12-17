How to Watch the Troy vs. Iowa State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
The Troy Trojans (1-6) travel to face the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Troy vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans average 7.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Cyclones give up to opponents (64.1).
- When it scores more than 64.1 points, Troy is 1-5.
- Iowa State's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.7 points.
- The Cyclones put up 6.4 fewer points per game (74.7) than the Trojans give up (81.1).
- Iowa State is 4-0 when scoring more than 81.1 points.
- Troy is 1-2 when giving up fewer than 74.7 points.
- This year the Cyclones are shooting 46.6% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Trojans concede.
Troy Leaders
- Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.7 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Shaulana Wagner: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%
- Nia Daniel: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.5 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Zay Dyer: 6.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%
Troy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 100-88
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 86-70
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|UT Martin
|W 71-59
|Trojan Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|SFA
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
