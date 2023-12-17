The Tennessee Titans (5-8) and the Houston Texans (7-6) play on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in a battle of AFC South opponents.

How to Watch Titans vs. Texans

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

TV: CBS

Titans Insights

The Titans average 18.5 points per game, three fewer than the Texans allow per outing (21.5).

The Titans average 41.9 fewer yards per game (300.6), than the Texans allow per contest (342.5).

This season, Tennessee runs for 11.3 more yards per game (106.9) than Houston allows per contest (95.6).

This year, the Titans have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (19).

Titans Home Performance

At home, the Titans score 23.8 points per game and give up 19.2. That's more than they score overall (18.5), but less than they allow (21.7).

The Titans accumulate 332.3 yards per game at home (31.7 more than their overall average), and give up 311.3 at home (27.9 less than overall).

At home, Tennessee racks up 190.8 passing yards per game and gives up 217.5. That's less than it gains (193.7) and allows (229.1) overall.

The Titans' average yards rushing at home (141.5) is higher than their overall average (106.9). And their average yards conceded at home (93.8) is lower than overall (110.2).

The Titans convert 35.9% of third downs at home (3.2% higher than their overall average), and give up 29.8% at home (7.8% lower than overall).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 Carolina W 17-10 FOX 12/3/2023 Indianapolis L 31-28 CBS 12/11/2023 at Miami W 28-27 ESPN 12/17/2023 Houston - CBS 12/24/2023 Seattle - CBS 12/31/2023 at Houston - FOX 1/7/2024 Jacksonville - -

