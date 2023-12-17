Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Texans Game – Week 15
The Tennessee Titans (5-8) and the Houston Texans (7-6) square off on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in a clash of AFC South opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.
When is Titans vs. Texans?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line is much more favorable to the Texans compared to the BetMGM line, a 3.1 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Texans.
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Titans a 63.6% chance to win.
- The Titans have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Tennessee has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
- The Texans have been underdogs in seven games this season and won four (57.1%) of those contests.
- Houston has entered three games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Houston (+3)
- The Titans have put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- Tennessee is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Texans have compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this year.
- In games as an underdog by 3 points or more so far this year, the Texans have gone 3-1 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (37)
- The two teams average a combined 3.6 more points per game (40.6) than this matchup's total of 37 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 43.2 points per game, 6.2 more than the over/under in this matchup.
- Titans games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (38.5%).
- Texans games have hit the over in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).
Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
Davis Mills Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
