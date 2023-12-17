Who’s the Best Team in the SoCon? See our Weekly SoCon Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the SoCon this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.
SoCon Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Samford
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th
- Last Game: W 99-93 vs Belmont
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Valparaiso
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Western Carolina
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 146th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th
- Last Game: W 70-53 vs South Carolina Upstate
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Furman
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 163rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th
- Last Game: L 117-110 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Opponent: Presbyterian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. UNC Greensboro
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 178th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th
- Last Game: L 72-65 vs Marshall
Next Game
- Opponent: @ High Point
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Chattanooga
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 191st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th
- Last Game: W 88-72 vs Alabama A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Wofford
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 192nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th
- Last Game: W 105-54 vs Kentucky Christian
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oklahoma State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Citadel
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 213th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th
- Last Game: L 86-71 vs Charleston (SC)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Notre Dame
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
8. East Tennessee State
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 227th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th
- Last Game: W 105-43 vs Tusculum
Next Game
- Opponent: UMKC
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Mercer
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-22
- Overall Rank: 299th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th
- Last Game: W 70-65 vs FGCU
Next Game
- Opponent: Queens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. VMI
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 0-28
- Overall Rank: 343rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th
- Last Game: L 68-49 vs Longwood
Next Game
- Opponent: Penn State-New Kensington
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
