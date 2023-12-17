Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has a good matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Houston Texans in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans allow 246.9 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the NFL.

So far this season Westbrook-Ikhine has 27 grabs (on 43 targets) for 337 yards and three scores, averaging 28.1 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine vs. the Texans

Westbrook-Ikhine vs the Texans (since 2021): 4 GP / 52 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 52 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

13 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Houston has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Texans is giving up 246.9 yards per outing this year, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Texans' defense ranks second in the league by allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (14 total passing TDs).

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Insights

Westbrook-Ikhine, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 12 games this year.

Westbrook-Ikhine has been targeted on 43 of his team's 388 passing attempts this season (11.1% target share).

He has been targeted 43 times, averaging 7.8 yards per target (54th in NFL).

Westbrook-Ikhine has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (13.0%).

With six red zone targets, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 14.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 1 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

