Will Derrick Henry Score a Touchdown Against the Texans in Week 15?
Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown when the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans play in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.
Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown against the Texans?
Odds to score a TD this game: -189 (Bet $18.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Henry has rushed for a team-leading 875 yards on 214 carries (67.3 yards per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.
- And Henry has caught 23 passes for 202 yards (15.5 per game).
- Henry has rushed for a TD in seven games, with multiple rushing touchdowns three times.
Derrick Henry Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|22
|101
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|17
|75
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|11
|24
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|10
|38
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|18
|76
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|21
|102
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|17
|34
|2
|1
|17
|0
