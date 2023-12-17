In Week 15 action at Nissan Stadium, the Tennessee Titans' DeAndre Hopkins will be up against the Houston Texans defense and Derek Stingley Jr.. See below for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Tennessee pass catchers against the Texans' secondary.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans 126.7 9.7 15 61 9.01

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Derek Stingley Jr. Insights

DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense

DeAndre Hopkins' team-leading 898 yards as a receiver have come on 57 receptions (out of 107 targets) with six touchdowns.

In terms of the passing game, Tennessee is averaging 193.7 yards (2,518 total), which is the ninth-fewest in the NFL.

The Titans are just 25th in the league in points scored per game, at 18.5.

Tennessee has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 29.8 times per game, which is fifth in the league.

In the red zone, the Titans have been one of the least pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 43 times (ninth-fewest in NFL).

Derek Stingley Jr. & the Texans' Defense

Derek Stingley Jr. has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 26 tackles and eight passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Houston is having trouble this season, with 3,210 passing yards allowed (26th in NFL). It ranks second with 14 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this season, the Texans are midde-of-the-road in points allowed (21.5 per game), ranking 16th in the NFL.

Houston has allowed over 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Texans have given up a touchdown pass to 13 players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Derek Stingley Jr. Advanced Stats

DeAndre Hopkins Derek Stingley Jr. Rec. Targets 107 21 Def. Targets Receptions 57 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.8 10 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 898 26 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 69.1 4.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 173 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 15 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 4 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.